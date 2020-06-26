482 South Arroyo Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 2015

Nearby schools include The Peace & Justice Academy, Mayfield Junior School and The Waverly School. The closest grocery



stores are Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's and Vons. Nearby coffee shops include Denong Tea Inc, Allegro Coffee Company and



Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Parkway Grill, Arroyo Chop House and 110 & Bellevue. 482 S Arroyo Pkwy #505 is near



Central Park, Singer Park and Jacobs Engineering Group Headquarters



2 beds 2.5 bats



(RLNE4934830)