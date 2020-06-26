All apartments in Pasadena
482 South Arroyo Parkway
482 South Arroyo Parkway

482 S Arroyo Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

482 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 2015
Nearby schools include The Peace & Justice Academy, Mayfield Junior School and The Waverly School. The closest grocery

stores are Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's and Vons. Nearby coffee shops include Denong Tea Inc, Allegro Coffee Company and

Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Parkway Grill, Arroyo Chop House and 110 & Bellevue. 482 S Arroyo Pkwy #505 is near

Central Park, Singer Park and Jacobs Engineering Group Headquarters

2 beds 2.5 bats

(RLNE4934830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 South Arroyo Parkway have any available units?
482 South Arroyo Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 482 South Arroyo Parkway have?
Some of 482 South Arroyo Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 South Arroyo Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
482 South Arroyo Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 South Arroyo Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 482 South Arroyo Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 482 South Arroyo Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 482 South Arroyo Parkway offers parking.
Does 482 South Arroyo Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 482 South Arroyo Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 South Arroyo Parkway have a pool?
No, 482 South Arroyo Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 482 South Arroyo Parkway have accessible units?
No, 482 South Arroyo Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 482 South Arroyo Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 482 South Arroyo Parkway has units with dishwashers.
