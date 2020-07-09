All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated February 1 2020 at 4:00 AM

473 Palmetto Drive

473 Palmetto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

473 Palmetto Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
One story Contemporary in highly sought after S/W Pasadena. Beautifully maintained & just remodeled throughout. Sliding doors from Dining room & kitchen open to a secluded patio/courtyard. Large living room with fireplace, wood and hardwood throughout. Completely remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters and high end appliances (washer/dryer included). Two bedrooms, one with french doors to private garden the other with freshly remodeled bath and dressing area featuring custom cabinetry, stone counter-tops and a walk in shower. Two car attached garage, central heat & air. Close proximity to the Metro, shopping/dining, Huntington Hospital and Old Town Pasadena. This is a wonderful opportunity for the lucky tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 Palmetto Drive have any available units?
473 Palmetto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 473 Palmetto Drive have?
Some of 473 Palmetto Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 473 Palmetto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
473 Palmetto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 Palmetto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 473 Palmetto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 473 Palmetto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 473 Palmetto Drive offers parking.
Does 473 Palmetto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 473 Palmetto Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 Palmetto Drive have a pool?
No, 473 Palmetto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 473 Palmetto Drive have accessible units?
No, 473 Palmetto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 473 Palmetto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 473 Palmetto Drive has units with dishwashers.

