473 Palmetto Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

One story Contemporary in highly sought after S/W Pasadena. Beautifully maintained & just remodeled throughout. Sliding doors from Dining room & kitchen open to a secluded patio/courtyard. Large living room with fireplace, wood and hardwood throughout. Completely remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters and high end appliances (washer/dryer included). Two bedrooms, one with french doors to private garden the other with freshly remodeled bath and dressing area featuring custom cabinetry, stone counter-tops and a walk in shower. Two car attached garage, central heat & air. Close proximity to the Metro, shopping/dining, Huntington Hospital and Old Town Pasadena. This is a wonderful opportunity for the lucky tenant.