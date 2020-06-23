449 N Catalina Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Corner unit with private patio, remodeled like brand new construction. Modern laminate flooring throughout. painted, ceilings scraped & high efficiency LED recessed lighting in all the rooms. Beautiful brand new kitchen & 2 brand new bathrooms, With all new fixtures & appliances. In-unit laundry hookups, plus 2 side by side subterranean parking. Elevator from garage to the subject unit level, plus complex has a rec room. Desirable neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, Metro Gold Line, Pasadena City College & Cal Tech. (Pets may be considered) Washer & Dryer will be provided by landlord.