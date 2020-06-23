All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 449 N Catalina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
449 N Catalina Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

449 N Catalina Avenue

449 North Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

449 North Catalina Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Corner unit with private patio, remodeled like brand new construction. Modern laminate flooring throughout. painted, ceilings scraped & high efficiency LED recessed lighting in all the rooms. Beautiful brand new kitchen & 2 brand new bathrooms, With all new fixtures & appliances. In-unit laundry hookups, plus 2 side by side subterranean parking. Elevator from garage to the subject unit level, plus complex has a rec room. Desirable neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, Metro Gold Line, Pasadena City College & Cal Tech. (Pets may be considered) Washer & Dryer will be provided by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 N Catalina Avenue have any available units?
449 N Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 N Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 449 N Catalina Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 N Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
449 N Catalina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 N Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 N Catalina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 449 N Catalina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 449 N Catalina Avenue does offer parking.
Does 449 N Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 N Catalina Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 N Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 449 N Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 449 N Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 449 N Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 449 N Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 N Catalina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton