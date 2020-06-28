All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

443 Vista Avenue

443 Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

443 Vista Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Please note that the rental unit is 445 Vista. On tax records it's 443 Vista. Two on a lot property, located in Northeast Pasadena, this charming, newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom front house has both original character and modern amenities. The living room features beautiful hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, built-in bookshelves and ample natural light. The adjacent dining area leads to the light and bright kitchen with stone countertops, a stainless steel sink, a gas stove, a newerbeige linoleum floor and white cabinets. There is an adjacent laundry room which exits to the side yard. The 2 bedrooms are side by side and boast Berber carpet and window air conditioners. The full bathroom has a new pedestal sink and brand new shower and tub. This lease includes access to the front yard and side yard which has a small garden area, as well as 2 uncovered side by side parking spaces. This lease is ready for new residents! Don't miss your chance to enjoy life in this Pasadena charmer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 443 Vista Avenue have any available units?
443 Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Vista Avenue have?
Some of 443 Vista Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
443 Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 443 Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 443 Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 443 Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 443 Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 443 Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 443 Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 443 Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

