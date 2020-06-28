443 Vista Avenue.

Amenities

Please note that the rental unit is 445 Vista. On tax records it's 443 Vista. Two on a lot property, located in Northeast Pasadena, this charming, newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom front house has both original character and modern amenities. The living room features beautiful hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, built-in bookshelves and ample natural light. The adjacent dining area leads to the light and bright kitchen with stone countertops, a stainless steel sink, a gas stove, a newerbeige linoleum floor and white cabinets. There is an adjacent laundry room which exits to the side yard. The 2 bedrooms are side by side and boast Berber carpet and window air conditioners. The full bathroom has a new pedestal sink and brand new shower and tub. This lease includes access to the front yard and side yard which has a small garden area, as well as 2 uncovered side by side parking spaces. This lease is ready for new residents! Don't miss your chance to enjoy life in this Pasadena charmer!