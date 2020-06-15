439 S Catalina Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub sauna

2 bed 2 bath with a comfortable, open floor plan that opens up to a large balcony overlooking Catalina street. Closets throughout the unit and an in-unit laundry area off the second bedroom. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, vanity area and nice-sized bathroom. Newer floors and carpet, central air conditioning. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in the lease. The building features a heated community pool, spa, recreation/club room, and a sauna. Two tandem parking spaces and a private storage locker is included in the subterranean, gated garage.

It's in very convenient location, located next to Cal Tech, beautiful street and quiet neighborhood. just one block East of Lake Ave, Trader Joe's, Macy's, many shops and restaurants are near by.