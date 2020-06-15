All apartments in Pasadena
439 S Catalina Avenue

439 South Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

439 South Catalina Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
2 bed 2 bath with a comfortable, open floor plan that opens up to a large balcony overlooking Catalina street. Closets throughout the unit and an in-unit laundry area off the second bedroom. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, vanity area and nice-sized bathroom. Newer floors and carpet, central air conditioning. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in the lease. The building features a heated community pool, spa, recreation/club room, and a sauna. Two tandem parking spaces and a private storage locker is included in the subterranean, gated garage.
It's in very convenient location, located next to Cal Tech, beautiful street and quiet neighborhood. just one block East of Lake Ave, Trader Joe's, Macy's, many shops and restaurants are near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 S Catalina Avenue have any available units?
439 S Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 S Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 439 S Catalina Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 S Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
439 S Catalina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 S Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 439 S Catalina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 439 S Catalina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 439 S Catalina Avenue does offer parking.
Does 439 S Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 S Catalina Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 S Catalina Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 439 S Catalina Avenue has a pool.
Does 439 S Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 439 S Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 439 S Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 S Catalina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
