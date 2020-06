Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Located in the south lake district a one way street,435 s Hudson avenue #3 is a large 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment home with lots of storage,a private patio and easy access to South lake Avenue.The property is a 9 unit apartment building and this home is on the ground level All hardwood flooring and there is a bright and cheerful kitchen.Blocks from Caltech,shopping and across the street from Trader Joe"s.Move right in and take advantage of this great location in Pasadena.1 car parking space at rear of property!