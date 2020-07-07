392 South MARENGO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Spanish-style Don Carlos Court is one of Pasadena's finest locations and collection of townhomes. Ideally located within the community, this FULLY FURNISHED property offers privacy and natural light throughout. This 3 bed/2.5 bath home features high ceilings, hardwood flooring & a duel fireplace. The kitchen is remodeled and includes granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. A separate dining area provides direct access to an outdoor private patio. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite, walk-in closet and balcony that overlooks the serene and peaceful setting. Across the hallway are two bedrooms with a full guest bath including tub. Laundry conveniently located on the same floor. The home also has an attached 2 car garage for easy access. This community features peaceful walkways, fountains, landscaped gardens, a spa and thoughtfully arranged common areas. Highly convenient to Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado and South Lake Avenue, Whole Foods and Trader Joes.