392 South MARENGO Avenue
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

392 South MARENGO Avenue

392 Marengo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

392 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Spanish-style Don Carlos Court is one of Pasadena's finest locations and collection of townhomes. Ideally located within the community, this FULLY FURNISHED property offers privacy and natural light throughout. This 3 bed/2.5 bath home features high ceilings, hardwood flooring & a duel fireplace. The kitchen is remodeled and includes granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. A separate dining area provides direct access to an outdoor private patio. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite, walk-in closet and balcony that overlooks the serene and peaceful setting. Across the hallway are two bedrooms with a full guest bath including tub. Laundry conveniently located on the same floor. The home also has an attached 2 car garage for easy access. This community features peaceful walkways, fountains, landscaped gardens, a spa and thoughtfully arranged common areas. Highly convenient to Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado and South Lake Avenue, Whole Foods and Trader Joes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 South MARENGO Avenue have any available units?
392 South MARENGO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 392 South MARENGO Avenue have?
Some of 392 South MARENGO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 392 South MARENGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
392 South MARENGO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 South MARENGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 392 South MARENGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 392 South MARENGO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 392 South MARENGO Avenue offers parking.
Does 392 South MARENGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 392 South MARENGO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 South MARENGO Avenue have a pool?
No, 392 South MARENGO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 392 South MARENGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 392 South MARENGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 392 South MARENGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 392 South MARENGO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

