Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

379 W. Walnut St.

379 West Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

379 West Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
Brookside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Prime Pasadena Location, Private Patio, Two Car Garage, Pool Access! - Exceptional and spacious townhome in the heart of Pasadena. This open and spacious home has three bedrooms, and 2.5 baths, and only shares one wall. Upon entry you are greeted by the spacious living room that opens to the kitchen and dining area, complete with a gas fireplace, lovely plantation shutters and laminate wood floors. The dining room opens to your own secluded patio, complete with lemon tree and leading directly to your own private garage. The garage also has generous additional storage space overhead, completed with a brand new washer and dryer. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, new flooring and freshly painted cabinets throughout.

The second level provides three ample sized bedrooms, walk in closet, linen cabinets and two full bathrooms.

Not only is this amazing townhouse in a premium location, but the grounds themselves are beautiful. Wide green lawns, beautiful trees and access to the community's swimming pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court and clubhouse.

Close to Old Pasadena with excellent restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, as well as easy access to grocery stores. Right near the route of the Rose Parade, Norton Simon Museum, Rose Bowl, freeways, and more! Ready for move in today!

(RLNE2105366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 W. Walnut St. have any available units?
379 W. Walnut St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 379 W. Walnut St. have?
Some of 379 W. Walnut St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 W. Walnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
379 W. Walnut St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 W. Walnut St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 379 W. Walnut St. is pet friendly.
Does 379 W. Walnut St. offer parking?
Yes, 379 W. Walnut St. offers parking.
Does 379 W. Walnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 379 W. Walnut St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 W. Walnut St. have a pool?
Yes, 379 W. Walnut St. has a pool.
Does 379 W. Walnut St. have accessible units?
No, 379 W. Walnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 379 W. Walnut St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 W. Walnut St. does not have units with dishwashers.
