379 W. Walnut St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Prime Pasadena Location, Private Patio, Two Car Garage, Pool Access! - Exceptional and spacious townhome in the heart of Pasadena. This open and spacious home has three bedrooms, and 2.5 baths, and only shares one wall. Upon entry you are greeted by the spacious living room that opens to the kitchen and dining area, complete with a gas fireplace, lovely plantation shutters and laminate wood floors. The dining room opens to your own secluded patio, complete with lemon tree and leading directly to your own private garage. The garage also has generous additional storage space overhead, completed with a brand new washer and dryer. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, new flooring and freshly painted cabinets throughout.



The second level provides three ample sized bedrooms, walk in closet, linen cabinets and two full bathrooms.



Not only is this amazing townhouse in a premium location, but the grounds themselves are beautiful. Wide green lawns, beautiful trees and access to the community's swimming pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court and clubhouse.



Close to Old Pasadena with excellent restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, as well as easy access to grocery stores. Right near the route of the Rose Parade, Norton Simon Museum, Rose Bowl, freeways, and more! Ready for move in today!



(RLNE2105366)