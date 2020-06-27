All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

358 South MARENGO Avenue

358 S Marengo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

358 S Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hidden gem with TWO MASTER BEDROOMS! Gorgeous unit nestled at the end of a small neatly kept complex in the desired South Western part of Pasadena. This remodeled unit (lucky number 8) has a large living room adorned with a brick fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. It opens up to a large deck/patio with a private yard where you could garden. The modern kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and lots of clean newer cabinets. The upper level has bright and spacious bedrooms with high vaulted ceilings, walk in closets and en-suite bathrooms with updated fixtures and tiles. There is a laundry cabinet by the staircase where the Washer Dryers (included) are. There is an attached two car garage and an adjacent storage area. It is within walking distance to the Gold Line Metro Station, Old Town Pasadena, Trander Joe's, Gelson's and the Paseo Colorado Shopping Center. Easy access to the 110, 210 and 134. Close to Burbank, Glendale and Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 South MARENGO Avenue have any available units?
358 South MARENGO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 358 South MARENGO Avenue have?
Some of 358 South MARENGO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 South MARENGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
358 South MARENGO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 South MARENGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 358 South MARENGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 358 South MARENGO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 358 South MARENGO Avenue offers parking.
Does 358 South MARENGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 358 South MARENGO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 South MARENGO Avenue have a pool?
No, 358 South MARENGO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 358 South MARENGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 358 South MARENGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 358 South MARENGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 358 South MARENGO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
