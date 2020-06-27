358 South MARENGO Avenue

Amenities

Hidden gem with TWO MASTER BEDROOMS! Gorgeous unit nestled at the end of a small neatly kept complex in the desired South Western part of Pasadena. This remodeled unit (lucky number 8) has a large living room adorned with a brick fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. It opens up to a large deck/patio with a private yard where you could garden. The modern kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and lots of clean newer cabinets. The upper level has bright and spacious bedrooms with high vaulted ceilings, walk in closets and en-suite bathrooms with updated fixtures and tiles. There is a laundry cabinet by the staircase where the Washer Dryers (included) are. There is an attached two car garage and an adjacent storage area. It is within walking distance to the Gold Line Metro Station, Old Town Pasadena, Trander Joe's, Gelson's and the Paseo Colorado Shopping Center. Easy access to the 110, 210 and 134. Close to Burbank, Glendale and Hollywood.