335 South Los Robles Avenue
335 South Los Robles Avenue

335 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

335 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1ST MONTH RENT FREE AND NO CREDIT CHECK FEE!
Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269
We have the best that Pasadena has to offer!

Welcome to Los Robles Apartments! This cozy unit is situated in a meticulously maintained apartment complex located a stone's throw away from the beloved Old Town Pasadena which offers excellent shopping and the widest array of fine dining and drinks in the San Gabriel Valley.

KEY FEATURES
? Year Built: 1977
? Sq Footage: 422 sq/ft
? Bedrooms: 1
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Carport (limited availability) or Street (permitted)
? Lease Duration: 12 months
? Deposit: $500.00
? Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
? Laundry: Laundry Facility Onsite
? Floor: 2
? Property Type: Apartment

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation (10 min. walk to metro)
? Gas BBQ and Community Courtyard
? Covered Parking
? On-Site Manager

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Garbage Disposal
? Heating and A/C
? Cable-Ready
? Hardwood Like Flooring
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
? Vertical Blinds
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS: $1750 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12-month lease. $30 application fee for each adult.

MOVE IN SPECIAL-ONE MONTH FREE

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home! 335 S. Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pasadena-ca?lid=12925104

(RLNE5430374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

