335 South Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1ST MONTH RENT FREE AND NO CREDIT CHECK FEE!

Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269

We have the best that Pasadena has to offer!



Welcome to Los Robles Apartments! This cozy unit is situated in a meticulously maintained apartment complex located a stone's throw away from the beloved Old Town Pasadena which offers excellent shopping and the widest array of fine dining and drinks in the San Gabriel Valley.



KEY FEATURES

? Year Built: 1977

? Sq Footage: 422 sq/ft

? Bedrooms: 1

? Bathrooms: 1

? Parking: Carport (limited availability) or Street (permitted)

? Lease Duration: 12 months

? Deposit: $500.00

? Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

? Laundry: Laundry Facility Onsite

? Floor: 2

? Property Type: Apartment



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Near Transportation (10 min. walk to metro)

? Gas BBQ and Community Courtyard

? Covered Parking

? On-Site Manager



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Garbage Disposal

? Heating and A/C

? Cable-Ready

? Hardwood Like Flooring

? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

? Vertical Blinds

**Images Are Of Similar Units



LEASE TERMS: $1750 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12-month lease. $30 application fee for each adult.



MOVE IN SPECIAL-ONE MONTH FREE



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



Come see your next home! 335 S. Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pasadena-ca?lid=12925104



(RLNE5430374)