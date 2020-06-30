335 South Los Robles Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to Los Robles Apartments! This cozy unit is situated in a meticulously maintained apartment complex located a stone's throw away from the beloved Old Town Pasadena which offers excellent shopping and the widest array of fine dining and drinks in the San Gabriel Valley.
KEY FEATURES
? Year Built: 1977
? Sq Footage: 422 sq/ft
? Bedrooms: 1
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Carport (limited availability) or Street (permitted)
? Lease Duration: 12 months
? Deposit: $500.00
? Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
? Laundry: Laundry Facility Onsite
? Floor: 2
? Property Type: Apartment
COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation (10 min. walk to metro)
? Gas BBQ and Community Courtyard
? Covered Parking
? On-Site Manager
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Garbage Disposal
? Heating and A/C
? Cable-Ready
? Hardwood Like Flooring
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
? Vertical Blinds
**Images Are Of Similar Units
LEASE TERMS: $1750 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12-month lease. $30 application fee for each adult.
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
Come see your next home! 335 S. Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
