330 W California Boulevard

Spacious, one bedroom near Orange Grove Boulevard's Millionaire's Row. This immaculately maintained condominium complex is near everything special about Pasadena: Old Town, the Gold Line Metro, Singer Park, Huntington Hospital and the Arroyo. Far back from the street for added quiet, walk upstairs to the unit's distinguished double front doors and enter a light-filled open floor plan. The bright kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher, double oven, gas stove top, and plenty of cabinets. There's a large, private patio for outdoor living and entertaining. The bedroom has plenty of eastern light, wall-to-wall closets and a large full bathroom with linen closets. There's another bathroom off the living room. The complex offers a laundry room, heated swimming pool,rec room, outdoor grill and subterranean parking. There's copper plumbing, professionally landscaped grounds with newer lights and newly updated lobby. Call Cheyenne, 626-437-9160.