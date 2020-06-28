All apartments in Pasadena
Location

330 West California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
Spacious, one bedroom near Orange Grove Boulevard's Millionaire's Row. This immaculately maintained condominium complex is near everything special about Pasadena: Old Town, the Gold Line Metro, Singer Park, Huntington Hospital and the Arroyo. Far back from the street for added quiet, walk upstairs to the unit's distinguished double front doors and enter a light-filled open floor plan. The bright kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher, double oven, gas stove top, and plenty of cabinets. There's a large, private patio for outdoor living and entertaining. The bedroom has plenty of eastern light, wall-to-wall closets and a large full bathroom with linen closets. There's another bathroom off the living room. The complex offers a laundry room, heated swimming pool,rec room, outdoor grill and subterranean parking. There's copper plumbing, professionally landscaped grounds with newer lights and newly updated lobby. Call Cheyenne, 626-437-9160.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 W California Boulevard have any available units?
330 W California Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 W California Boulevard have?
Some of 330 W California Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 W California Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
330 W California Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W California Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 330 W California Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 330 W California Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 330 W California Boulevard offers parking.
Does 330 W California Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 W California Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W California Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 330 W California Boulevard has a pool.
Does 330 W California Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 330 W California Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W California Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 W California Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
