All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 3245 Lombardy Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
3245 Lombardy Road
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:49 AM

3245 Lombardy Road

3245 Lombardy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3245 Lombardy Road, Pasadena, CA 91107
Eaton Blanche Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome home to this stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home near the exclusive Chapman Woods neighborhood of Pasadena! Lush landscaping and a long stone driveway offer incredible privacy as you drive in. Upon entry, find a spectacular living room that boasts a handsome fireplace and 3 grand windows that take your eyes to the bountiful garden in the backyard. Adjacent to the living room sits the beautiful gourmet kitchen, complete with a six-burner Wolf stove and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Abundant cabinet space and an attached breakfast nook complete the kitchen. To the north of the kitchen, you will find a bright and spacious dining room that connects conveniently to the living room. Down the hall, the entertainment room is sure to be a favorite gathering place. Entering the luxurious master ensuite, you'll find not one, but two large walk-in closets. The master bathroom has an oversized shower, complete with updated fixtures. Two bedrooms and a hallway bathroom complete the East Wing of thehome. With central A/C, a central audio/video system, LED recessed lighting, new hickory hardwood flooring throughout, and a detached 2-car garage, this updated home is an incredible find and a lot more! The lease can include the furniture for an additional $1,200 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Lombardy Road have any available units?
3245 Lombardy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Lombardy Road have?
Some of 3245 Lombardy Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Lombardy Road currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Lombardy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Lombardy Road pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Lombardy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 3245 Lombardy Road offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Lombardy Road offers parking.
Does 3245 Lombardy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Lombardy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Lombardy Road have a pool?
No, 3245 Lombardy Road does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Lombardy Road have accessible units?
No, 3245 Lombardy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Lombardy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Lombardy Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton