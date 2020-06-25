3245 Lombardy Road

Amenities
Welcome home to this stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home near the exclusive Chapman Woods neighborhood of Pasadena! Lush landscaping and a long stone driveway offer incredible privacy as you drive in. Upon entry, find a spectacular living room that boasts a handsome fireplace and 3 grand windows that take your eyes to the bountiful garden in the backyard. Adjacent to the living room sits the beautiful gourmet kitchen, complete with a six-burner Wolf stove and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Abundant cabinet space and an attached breakfast nook complete the kitchen. To the north of the kitchen, you will find a bright and spacious dining room that connects conveniently to the living room. Down the hall, the entertainment room is sure to be a favorite gathering place. Entering the luxurious master ensuite, you'll find not one, but two large walk-in closets. The master bathroom has an oversized shower, complete with updated fixtures. Two bedrooms and a hallway bathroom complete the East Wing of thehome. With central A/C, a central audio/video system, LED recessed lighting, new hickory hardwood flooring throughout, and a detached 2-car garage, this updated home is an incredible find and a lot more! The lease can include the furniture for an additional $1,200 per month