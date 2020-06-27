315 Arlington Drive

Amenities

Designed by renowned Pasadena architect Bob Ray Offenhauser, this wonderful townhouse in the exclusive Arlington Green complex has so much to offer. Walking through its front gates, the lush, manicured grounds complement an old world charm of the building's architecture and its location on a quiet, tree-lined street just off South Orange Grove Boulevard. The living room features a tall ceiling, an inviting wet-bar for entertaining and a nice traditional fireplace all framed by elegant, oversized French doors leading to the private courtyard ideal for al fresco dining. The large, formal dining room is great for entertaining. The light and bright spacious kitchen features new appliances. There is an additional powder room downstairs. The upper level offers two large en-suite bedrooms: the private master suite overlooks the rear courtyard and the second suite is bathed in southern light and overlooks the front gardens. Other amenities include central air and parking for three cars (a two-car detached garage + an additional assigned uncovered parking space). The complex features a newly renovated pool and two nearby laundry rooms. Just a short distance from Old Pasadena and South Pasadena, it is also adjacent to the verdant Arlington Garden park and historic Storrier Stearns garden. Just blocks from Huntington Hospital, grocery stores and restaurants, it has nearby access to the 110, 134 and 210 Freeways.