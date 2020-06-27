All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:24 AM

315 Arlington Drive

315 Arlington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 Arlington Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Designed by renowned Pasadena architect Bob Ray Offenhauser, this wonderful townhouse in the exclusive Arlington Green complex has so much to offer. Walking through its front gates, the lush, manicured grounds complement an old world charm of the building's architecture and its location on a quiet, tree-lined street just off South Orange Grove Boulevard. The living room features a tall ceiling, an inviting wet-bar for entertaining and a nice traditional fireplace all framed by elegant, oversized French doors leading to the private courtyard ideal for al fresco dining. The large, formal dining room is great for entertaining. The light and bright spacious kitchen features new appliances. There is an additional powder room downstairs. The upper level offers two large en-suite bedrooms: the private master suite overlooks the rear courtyard and the second suite is bathed in southern light and overlooks the front gardens. Other amenities include central air and parking for three cars (a two-car detached garage + an additional assigned uncovered parking space). The complex features a newly renovated pool and two nearby laundry rooms. Just a short distance from Old Pasadena and South Pasadena, it is also adjacent to the verdant Arlington Garden park and historic Storrier Stearns garden. Just blocks from Huntington Hospital, grocery stores and restaurants, it has nearby access to the 110, 134 and 210 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Arlington Drive have any available units?
315 Arlington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Arlington Drive have?
Some of 315 Arlington Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Arlington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 Arlington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Arlington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 315 Arlington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 315 Arlington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 315 Arlington Drive offers parking.
Does 315 Arlington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Arlington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Arlington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 315 Arlington Drive has a pool.
Does 315 Arlington Drive have accessible units?
No, 315 Arlington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Arlington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Arlington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
