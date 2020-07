Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A nicely updated home for rent in prime Pasadena. The property features a renovated interior with upgrades to the kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring. The property will come fully furnished from the furniture, to the kitchen supplies, to even the towels and linens. Inquire if you are interested in renting and using your own furniture!



(RLNE5036514)