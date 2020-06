2446 E. Mountain St.

Amenities

**FURNISHED EXECUTIVE HOME**. EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN WOODED SETTING WITH LARGE FRONT PRIVATE PATIO AND BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM. UNIT IS LOCATED IN QUIET AREA FROM STREET AND NESTLED AMONG LARGE PINE TREES AND LUSH LANDSCAPING. 3 BEDROOMS, 2,5 BATHROOM, HARWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE FLOOR AND KITCHEN AREA. BREAKFAST COUNTER BAR. DINING AREA. ALL APPLICANCE ARE INCLUDED. LAUNDRY IN PRIVATE GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO UNIT. NEAR VICTORY PARK AND FARMER'S MARKET. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR CAL TECH, PCC & OLD TOWN PASADENA. MONTHLY HOA FEES INCLUDE WATER, TRACH, POOL / SPA, AND GARDENER WITH LANDSCAPING. POOL AREA ALSO HAS SAUNAS AND COVERED PICNIC AREA. CONVENIENT ACCESS TO THE 210 FREEWAYS. THIS IS URBAN LIVING AT ITS BEST! COME VISIT US TODAY AND SEE WHY THIS IS THE HOME TO LOVE.