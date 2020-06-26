All apartments in Pasadena
233 Montana
233 Montana

233 W Montana St · No Longer Available
Location

233 W Montana St, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly Remodeled Pasadena House - This three bedroom, two bath home has a WONDERFUL floor plan. Amenities include hardwood floors, formal dining room that could be used as an office/den, large kitchen with eating area, laundry room, wood burning fireplace and large outdoor patio. One of the bedrooms is attached to a bath. This home is over 1470 square feet on a lot of over 10,000 square feet. There is easy freeway access to the 210, 210W, 134 and close to the Rose bowl, Aquatic center and much much more!

(RLNE4972468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

