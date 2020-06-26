233 Montana

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Pasadena House - This three bedroom, two bath home has a WONDERFUL floor plan. Amenities include hardwood floors, formal dining room that could be used as an office/den, large kitchen with eating area, laundry room, wood burning fireplace and large outdoor patio. One of the bedrooms is attached to a bath. This home is over 1470 square feet on a lot of over 10,000 square feet. There is easy freeway access to the 210, 210W, 134 and close to the Rose bowl, Aquatic center and much much more!



