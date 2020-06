Amenities

Welcome home to this Charming 1BD 1BA property in Pasadena! Only 2 blocks from CAL-TECH! This home features wood like floors, breakfast bar, a wall AC unit. Washer and dryer inside unit! 1 uncovered parking space included. Convenient to 210 FWY, Grant Park, CA Institute of Technology, Robinson Stadium, Historic Route 66, shopping, and more! Next door to Ginger Market Cafe! Schedule a showing today!