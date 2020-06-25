All apartments in Pasadena
207 San Miguel Road

207 San Miguel Road · No Longer Available
Location

207 San Miguel Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

Beautiful San Rafael Estates Neighborhood, Peaceful tree-lined street the spacious, split-level, Mid-Century Modern home located on a large, landscaped lot. Stunning Terrazzo stone floor entry . Large living room with featured rock wall, wood burning fireplace, solid oak floors and sliding glass doors to rear deck overlooking extra large tree-shaded rear yard. Light-filled kitchen, open access to great room and dining area. Floor to ceiling sliders to the spacious and private back deck. Separatelaundry room, washer/dryer w/ extra storage and convenient half bath. Three bedrooms upstairs including Master bedroom w/ lots of closets and spacious Master Bath/Dressing area. Beautiful views from all bedrooms to the back yard. Full Bathroom in hall w/original touches. The park-like property is one of it's best assets. Lots of room, grass and mature trees for playing, entertaining and a relaxing atmosphere. Two car attached garage and large driveway. Private, quiet home in one of Pasadena's most coveted neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 San Miguel Road have any available units?
207 San Miguel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 San Miguel Road have?
Some of 207 San Miguel Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 San Miguel Road currently offering any rent specials?
207 San Miguel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 San Miguel Road pet-friendly?
No, 207 San Miguel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 207 San Miguel Road offer parking?
Yes, 207 San Miguel Road offers parking.
Does 207 San Miguel Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 San Miguel Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 San Miguel Road have a pool?
No, 207 San Miguel Road does not have a pool.
Does 207 San Miguel Road have accessible units?
No, 207 San Miguel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 207 San Miguel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 San Miguel Road has units with dishwashers.
