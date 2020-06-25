207 San Miguel Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful San Rafael Estates Neighborhood, Peaceful tree-lined street the spacious, split-level, Mid-Century Modern home located on a large, landscaped lot. Stunning Terrazzo stone floor entry . Large living room with featured rock wall, wood burning fireplace, solid oak floors and sliding glass doors to rear deck overlooking extra large tree-shaded rear yard. Light-filled kitchen, open access to great room and dining area. Floor to ceiling sliders to the spacious and private back deck. Separatelaundry room, washer/dryer w/ extra storage and convenient half bath. Three bedrooms upstairs including Master bedroom w/ lots of closets and spacious Master Bath/Dressing area. Beautiful views from all bedrooms to the back yard. Full Bathroom in hall w/original touches. The park-like property is one of it's best assets. Lots of room, grass and mature trees for playing, entertaining and a relaxing atmosphere. Two car attached garage and large driveway. Private, quiet home in one of Pasadena's most coveted neighborhoods.