203 S Parkwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

This updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath Designer spanish single story, HVAC, Hardwood floor, outdoor spa in unique private back yard,Privacy hedge front yard with functional outdoor fireplace, BBQ, LARGE fountain that provides a peaceful setting. Doors and windows that welcomes the indoor-outdoor feel with total privacy. This home is fully furnished with top of the line furniture, fully stocked kitchen with SS appliances, washer and dryer. 1 car off street parking, PAID weekly gardener, weekly spa service, water and trash pick up.