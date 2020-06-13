All apartments in Pasadena
203 S Parkwood Avenue
Last updated April 27 2020 at 6:32 PM

203 S Parkwood Avenue

203 South Parkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

203 South Parkwood Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Lamanda Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath Designer spanish single story, HVAC, Hardwood floor, outdoor spa in unique private back yard,Privacy hedge front yard with functional outdoor fireplace, BBQ, LARGE fountain that provides a peaceful setting. Doors and windows that welcomes the indoor-outdoor feel with total privacy. This home is fully furnished with top of the line furniture, fully stocked kitchen with SS appliances, washer and dryer. 1 car off street parking, PAID weekly gardener, weekly spa service, water and trash pick up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 S Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
203 S Parkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 S Parkwood Avenue have?
Some of 203 S Parkwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 S Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
203 S Parkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 S Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 203 S Parkwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 203 S Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 203 S Parkwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 203 S Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 S Parkwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 S Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 203 S Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 203 S Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 203 S Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 203 S Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 S Parkwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

