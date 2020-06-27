202 S Holliston Avenue.

Amenities

Stylish urban living at its finest. Situated in prime Caltech area near South Lake Ave. , this tastefully remodeled condo boasts quality finishes & modern amenities. Entrance gallery invites you to a spacious living room & dining area with 2-sided fireplace. Brand new Chef's kitchen features modern cabinets w/ quartz counter tops, Viking refrigerator, stainless steel appliances & laundry area. New wood plank floors throughout & a cozy direct accessed patio adorns this stunning unit. There are 2 spacious bedrooms including Master suite w/ plantation shutters, walk-in closet & dressing area. Other amenities & upgrades include 2 brand new full baths including Master bath w/ beautiful stone & tile work and chrome fixtures, Nest-controlled thermostat & new interior paint. 2-car garage & elevator. Amenities and Upgrades: Living and dining area with high ceilings, two-sided fireplace, recessed lighting, and direct access to patio. Brand new bathrooms including master bath with dual sinks. Both bathrooms are beautifully appointed with Restoration Hardware mirrors & medicine cabinets, and frameless shower doors. Newly painted interior and doors. New chrome door fixtures. Central air and heating system. Gated entry with intercom. Two car subterranean parking with security gates, remote control, and elevator. Prime location within proximity to P. C. C. , Play House district, shopping area, and restaurants.