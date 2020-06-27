All apartments in Pasadena
202 S Holliston Avenue.
202 S Holliston Avenue

202 South Holliston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

202 South Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Stylish urban living at its finest. Situated in prime Caltech area near South Lake Ave. , this tastefully remodeled condo boasts quality finishes & modern amenities. Entrance gallery invites you to a spacious living room & dining area with 2-sided fireplace. Brand new Chef's kitchen features modern cabinets w/ quartz counter tops, Viking refrigerator, stainless steel appliances & laundry area. New wood plank floors throughout & a cozy direct accessed patio adorns this stunning unit. There are 2 spacious bedrooms including Master suite w/ plantation shutters, walk-in closet & dressing area. Other amenities & upgrades include 2 brand new full baths including Master bath w/ beautiful stone & tile work and chrome fixtures, Nest-controlled thermostat & new interior paint. 2-car garage & elevator. Amenities and Upgrades: Living and dining area with high ceilings, two-sided fireplace, recessed lighting, and direct access to patio. Brand new bathrooms including master bath with dual sinks. Both bathrooms are beautifully appointed with Restoration Hardware mirrors & medicine cabinets, and frameless shower doors. Newly painted interior and doors. New chrome door fixtures. Central air and heating system. Gated entry with intercom. Two car subterranean parking with security gates, remote control, and elevator. Prime location within proximity to P. C. C. , Play House district, shopping area, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 202 S Holliston Avenue have any available units?
202 S Holliston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 S Holliston Avenue have?
Some of 202 S Holliston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 S Holliston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
202 S Holliston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 S Holliston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 202 S Holliston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 202 S Holliston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 202 S Holliston Avenue offers parking.
Does 202 S Holliston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 S Holliston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 S Holliston Avenue have a pool?
No, 202 S Holliston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 202 S Holliston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 202 S Holliston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 202 S Holliston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 S Holliston Avenue has units with dishwashers.

