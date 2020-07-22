1940 E Villa St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rose Orchard Bungalow This gorgeous sunny, bright single family bungalow has been completely remodeled, with brand new kitchen and bathroom with his and hers sinks. This private sanctuary is 20 minutes from downtown LA and is commuter friendly with a 5 minute walk to the Metro or the 210 freeway. This location is ideal for the professional working anywhere in LA. Also ideal for the college student attending the local colleges Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, Pasadena Art Center, etc... Enjoy all new plumbing, electrical, and central AC. The sun room faces the private citrus grove and is a beautiful room to relax in whether you are enjoying your morning coffee or relaxing the end of the day with a chilled glass of wine. The white picket fence encloses a professionally landscaped yard and the variety of fruit trees on the property which are the envy of the neighborhood.



