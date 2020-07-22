All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1940 E Villa St

1940 East Villa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1940 East Villa Street, Pasadena, CA 91107

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rose Orchard Bungalow This gorgeous sunny, bright single family bungalow has been completely remodeled, with brand new kitchen and bathroom with his and hers sinks. This private sanctuary is 20 minutes from downtown LA and is commuter friendly with a 5 minute walk to the Metro or the 210 freeway. This location is ideal for the professional working anywhere in LA. Also ideal for the college student attending the local colleges Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, Pasadena Art Center, etc... Enjoy all new plumbing, electrical, and central AC. The sun room faces the private citrus grove and is a beautiful room to relax in whether you are enjoying your morning coffee or relaxing the end of the day with a chilled glass of wine. The white picket fence encloses a professionally landscaped yard and the variety of fruit trees on the property which are the envy of the neighborhood.

(RLNE5431085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 E Villa St have any available units?
1940 E Villa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 E Villa St have?
Some of 1940 E Villa St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 E Villa St currently offering any rent specials?
1940 E Villa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 E Villa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 E Villa St is pet friendly.
Does 1940 E Villa St offer parking?
Yes, 1940 E Villa St offers parking.
Does 1940 E Villa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 E Villa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 E Villa St have a pool?
No, 1940 E Villa St does not have a pool.
Does 1940 E Villa St have accessible units?
No, 1940 E Villa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 E Villa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 E Villa St does not have units with dishwashers.
