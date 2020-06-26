All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1747 La Loma Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1747 La Loma Road
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1747 La Loma Road

1747 La Loma Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1747 La Loma Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 3/4 bath house in San Rafael Hills - Property Id: 158371

Recently fully-remodeled 2BR, 1 & 3/4 bath property with new flooring, paint, kitchen counters, bathroom vanities, fixtures and stainless steel appliances - fridge, gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Newly installed central HVAC. 2 car covered parking. Large master bedroom with attached bathroom and 2nd smaller bedroom/office. Large, open living area with small dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Private fenced in patio with washer & dryer. Convenient location in San Rafael Hills between Avenue 64 and Figueroa - quick access to the 134 and 110 freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158371p
Property Id 158371

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 La Loma Road have any available units?
1747 La Loma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 La Loma Road have?
Some of 1747 La Loma Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 La Loma Road currently offering any rent specials?
1747 La Loma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 La Loma Road pet-friendly?
No, 1747 La Loma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1747 La Loma Road offer parking?
Yes, 1747 La Loma Road offers parking.
Does 1747 La Loma Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1747 La Loma Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 La Loma Road have a pool?
No, 1747 La Loma Road does not have a pool.
Does 1747 La Loma Road have accessible units?
No, 1747 La Loma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 La Loma Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1747 La Loma Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton