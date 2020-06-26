1747 La Loma Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom 1 3/4 bath house in San Rafael Hills - Property Id: 158371



Recently fully-remodeled 2BR, 1 & 3/4 bath property with new flooring, paint, kitchen counters, bathroom vanities, fixtures and stainless steel appliances - fridge, gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Newly installed central HVAC. 2 car covered parking. Large master bedroom with attached bathroom and 2nd smaller bedroom/office. Large, open living area with small dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Private fenced in patio with washer & dryer. Convenient location in San Rafael Hills between Avenue 64 and Figueroa - quick access to the 134 and 110 freeways.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158371p

Property Id 158371



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5162776)