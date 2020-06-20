1723 E. Whitefield Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Tudor Style House for Rent, 3 Bed Newly Renovated. - Property Id: 283337



Recently remodeled Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Hardwood floors, Kitchen with lots of cabinets plus a stove and garbage disposal, Laundry Washer and Dryer Space with Hookups, Brand New Central AC & Heat, Newly Painted inside & out with brand new bathroom fixtures. Close to many restaurants and stores, and easy access to 210 freeway and metro. Water & Gardner paid by property owner. Electricity, Gas, & Trash are paid by tenant. Month to month lease. Car Parking available in the driveway plus a carport. Beautiful cool covered porch. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. Security Deposit is same amount as rent. Closest Cross street is Alen Ave. Please call Araksi Memarian at cell# 626-487-5632.

No Pets Allowed



