Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1723 E. Whitefield Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1723 E. Whitefield Rd.

1723 Whitefield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Whitefield Rd, Pasadena, CA 91104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Tudor Style House for Rent, 3 Bed Newly Renovated. - Property Id: 283337

Recently remodeled Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Hardwood floors, Kitchen with lots of cabinets plus a stove and garbage disposal, Laundry Washer and Dryer Space with Hookups, Brand New Central AC & Heat, Newly Painted inside & out with brand new bathroom fixtures. Close to many restaurants and stores, and easy access to 210 freeway and metro. Water & Gardner paid by property owner. Electricity, Gas, & Trash are paid by tenant. Month to month lease. Car Parking available in the driveway plus a carport. Beautiful cool covered porch. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. Security Deposit is same amount as rent. Closest Cross street is Alen Ave. Please call Araksi Memarian at cell# 626-487-5632.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283337
Property Id 283337

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. have any available units?
1723 E. Whitefield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. have?
Some of 1723 E. Whitefield Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1723 E. Whitefield Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. does offer parking.
Does 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. have a pool?
No, 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 E. Whitefield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
