170 E claremonte st

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Pets Okay (no pet policy) , this is a detached duplex, two separated homes in one lot with no walls contacted to the other house. with plenty of privacy and separate privet entrances. this one single story house has 2 bedroom, 1 bed large size 10x14 approx. 140sq . the 2nd bedroom very small approx. 100sq 7x14 size. 1 bath with shower and tub. Nice kitchen, small dining/living room, and nice standard size closet. Total Square feet of the house is approx. 750, property fully fenced with nice front yard, new dishwasher. New wall air condition, new wall heater, new paint in and out. New carpet, new floor vinyl, complementary laundry area with washer and dryer and gas stove. Plenty Street parking guaranteed and a driveway. The house has: No refrigerator. No garage. No back yard, No hardwood floor, no tile. Not includes in rent: 1. Driveway parking you can have for extra fee 2. Utilities. 3. The Minimum-Security deposit is $1600 subject to application review. 4. the property rent is $1299 up to 2 adults Truly yours M.D ======================================================================================================================================











