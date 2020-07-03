All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 170 E claremonte st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
170 E claremonte st
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:28 AM

170 E claremonte st

170 East Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

170 East Claremont Street, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Pets Okay (no pet policy) , this is a detached duplex, two separated homes in one lot with no walls contacted to the other house. with plenty of privacy and separate privet entrances. this one single story house has 2 bedroom, 1 bed large size 10x14 approx. 140sq . the 2nd bedroom very small approx. 100sq 7x14 size. 1 bath with shower and tub. Nice kitchen, small dining/living room, and nice standard size closet. Total Square feet of the house is approx. 750, property fully fenced with nice front yard, new dishwasher. New wall air condition, new wall heater, new paint in and out. New carpet, new floor vinyl, complementary laundry area with washer and dryer and gas stove. Plenty Street parking guaranteed and a driveway. The house has: No refrigerator. No garage. No back yard, No hardwood floor, no tile. Not includes in rent: 1. Driveway parking you can have for extra fee 2. Utilities. 3. The Minimum-Security deposit is $1600 subject to application review. 4. the property rent is $1299 up to 2 adults Truly yours M.D ======================================================================================================================================

 

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 E claremonte st have any available units?
170 E claremonte st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 E claremonte st have?
Some of 170 E claremonte st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 E claremonte st currently offering any rent specials?
170 E claremonte st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 E claremonte st pet-friendly?
No, 170 E claremonte st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 170 E claremonte st offer parking?
Yes, 170 E claremonte st offers parking.
Does 170 E claremonte st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 E claremonte st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 E claremonte st have a pool?
No, 170 E claremonte st does not have a pool.
Does 170 E claremonte st have accessible units?
No, 170 E claremonte st does not have accessible units.
Does 170 E claremonte st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 E claremonte st has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton