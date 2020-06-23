170 Claremont

Amenities

-----duplex do not accept section 8 Roommates welcome Pets ok

Do not except section 8, this house will only have allowed to occupy, up to 2 responsible and 2 small children. Pets Okay( no pet policy) this duplex is detached (two houses in one lot. no walls contacted to the other house ) with plenty of privacy and separate entrances. this one single story house has 2 bed room, 1 bed large size 10x14 approx. 140sq . the 2nd bed room vary small approx. 100sq 7x14 size. 1 bath with shower and tub. Nice kitchen small dining/living room, and nice standard size closet .Total Square feet of the house is approx. 750 (perfect for up to 3 people only), 1 year minimum lease., nice fenced front yard , new dishwasher. New wall air condition, new wall heater, new paint in and out. New carpet, new floor vinyl, complementary laundry area with washer and dryer and gas stove. Plenty Street parking as well driveway for extra fee.

Qualification: you must have clean background. bad credit must provide cosigner.

The house has: No refrigerator. No garage. No back yard, No hardwood floor, no tile.

Not includes in rent:

1. Driveway parking you can have for extra fee

2. Utilities (water .gas. trash, power) are subject to application review and number of occupants and it will be added to the rent .

Showing instruction:

1. Drive by 1st, no showing inside the house only after you drive by.

2. by appointment only

3. All applicants above 18 years old have to be at the time of showing (appointment only)

NOTE:

1. Whats written on this advertisement is guaranteed to you

2. Application fee is not refundable at any time no refund.

3. The minimum-Security deposit is $1400 subject to application review.

Please call only between 10AM-7PM manager office hours. English speaking only

Address: E Claremont ST, Pasadena 91103. Cross Street. Fair Oaks/ Summit