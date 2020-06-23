All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

170 Claremont

170 W Claremont St · No Longer Available
Location

170 W Claremont St, Pasadena, CA 91103
Banbury Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-----duplex do not accept section 8 Roommates welcome Pets ok
Do not except section 8, this house will only have allowed to occupy, up to 2 responsible and 2 small children. Pets Okay( no pet policy) this duplex is detached (two houses in one lot. no walls contacted to the other house ) with plenty of privacy and separate entrances. this one single story house has 2 bed room, 1 bed large size 10x14 approx. 140sq . the 2nd bed room vary small approx. 100sq 7x14 size. 1 bath with shower and tub. Nice kitchen small dining/living room, and nice standard size closet .Total Square feet of the house is approx. 750 (perfect for up to 3 people only), 1 year minimum lease., nice fenced front yard , new dishwasher. New wall air condition, new wall heater, new paint in and out. New carpet, new floor vinyl, complementary laundry area with washer and dryer and gas stove. Plenty Street parking as well driveway for extra fee.
Qualification: you must have clean background. bad credit must provide cosigner.
The house has: No refrigerator. No garage. No back yard, No hardwood floor, no tile.
Not includes in rent:
1. Driveway parking you can have for extra fee
2. Utilities (water .gas. trash, power) are subject to application review and number of occupants and it will be added to the rent .
Showing instruction:
1. Drive by 1st, no showing inside the house only after you drive by.
2. by appointment only
3. All applicants above 18 years old have to be at the time of showing (appointment only)
NOTE:
1. Whats written on this advertisement is guaranteed to you
2. Application fee is not refundable at any time no refund.
3. The minimum-Security deposit is $1400 subject to application review.
Please call only between 10AM-7PM manager office hours. English speaking only
Address: E Claremont ST, Pasadena 91103. Cross Street. Fair Oaks/ Summit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Claremont have any available units?
170 Claremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Claremont have?
Some of 170 Claremont's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Claremont currently offering any rent specials?
170 Claremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Claremont pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Claremont is pet friendly.
Does 170 Claremont offer parking?
Yes, 170 Claremont offers parking.
Does 170 Claremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Claremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Claremont have a pool?
No, 170 Claremont does not have a pool.
Does 170 Claremont have accessible units?
No, 170 Claremont does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Claremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Claremont has units with dishwashers.
