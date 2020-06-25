All apartments in Pasadena
164 E claremonte st

164 East Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

164 East Claremont Street, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets Okay - Don't accepts section 8. privet separate entrance. 1 story, 1 bed room, if you are looking for two bedroom you have an option to use the living room as bedroom (has a closet). located in prime location in Pasadena has a nice dining room, large size kitchen, one new bath room with a brand-new tub. fully fenced. Includes: Small Front and Small back yard. New paint in and out. New carpet, new vinyl floor, stove, brand new air condition and wall unit heater, Plenty Street parking. In door shared Laundry room, Cable ready. Any size Pet Okay, 1 year lease minimum. The Security deposit minimum is $1400 subject to review application. Please read all below information before calling. What's written on this advertisement is guaranteed to you. Manager office only hour's 10Am to 7Pm. (no text) . . no hables espanol NOTES: 1. no hardwood floor.no garage, no Washer and dryer. No refrigerator, no central air. NO pet policy 2. not include rent: driveway parking (up to 2 cars), Gardener , and utilities . 3. Application fee is not refundable at any time no refund Qualification: you must have clean background. Showing instruction: Please do not park your car on the driveway. prefer to show the house to all applicants (above 18 years of age) ones. Showing instruction: 1. Owner prefer to show the property to all applicant's ones (above 18 years of age). 2. Please do not park your car on the driveway. 3. please drive by property 1st, before calling for inside showing. no hables espanol, English only. Please call our office direct line phone - NO text - hours to call are 10AM-7:00PM. Address : E Claremont St, Pasadena Ca 91103 Cross Street. Fair Oaks/ north Summit ave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

