163 N. Parkwood Ave #1

Wonderful 2 Story Townhouse in Pasadena - Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse style with 1,100 sq sft of living space in a great Pasadena location. This home has hardwood floors throughout the living area and brand new carpet on the second story which contains the bedrooms. The home boasts a very functional kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. The downstairs comes with a half bath powder room and each bedroom upstairs is equipped with an ensuite bathroom. Additionally, this home is conveniently located near the 210 freeway and and an overflow of restaurants, and attractions of Colorado Blvd.



For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.

Application & Credit Check Required

$35 Application Fee

Security Deposit $2,500.00

BRE Lic: 01880790



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4646344)