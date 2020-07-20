All apartments in Pasadena
163 N. Parkwood Ave #1

163 N Parkwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

163 N Parkwood Ave, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Wonderful 2 Story Townhouse in Pasadena - Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse style with 1,100 sq sft of living space in a great Pasadena location. This home has hardwood floors throughout the living area and brand new carpet on the second story which contains the bedrooms. The home boasts a very functional kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. The downstairs comes with a half bath powder room and each bedroom upstairs is equipped with an ensuite bathroom. Additionally, this home is conveniently located near the 210 freeway and and an overflow of restaurants, and attractions of Colorado Blvd.

For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.
Application & Credit Check Required
$35 Application Fee
Security Deposit $2,500.00
BRE Lic: 01880790

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4646344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 have any available units?
163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 have?
Some of 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 pet-friendly?
No, 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 offer parking?
No, 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 does not offer parking.
Does 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 N. Parkwood Ave #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
