1619 Whitefield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

FRONT HOUSE: Fully updated Craftsman home offers 3-bedrooms/2-baths, spacious living room w/fireplace, large dining room, and gourmet kitchen with ample counters and cabinetry. The home also offers a sunroom/office, hardwood floors, separate laundry area, and built-in appliances. The home offers a wrap-around front porch, California basement, carport parking for 2 cars and private side yard. This is the main home on the property, a sep. smaller home exists at the rear. Central air & heat, updated electrical, newly painted, updated windows and doors. Conveniently situated near shops, Goldline/transportation, and the 210 Freeway.