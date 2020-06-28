All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

1619 Whitefield Road

1619 Whitefield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Whitefield Road, Pasadena, CA 91104

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
FRONT HOUSE: Fully updated Craftsman home offers 3-bedrooms/2-baths, spacious living room w/fireplace, large dining room, and gourmet kitchen with ample counters and cabinetry. The home also offers a sunroom/office, hardwood floors, separate laundry area, and built-in appliances. The home offers a wrap-around front porch, California basement, carport parking for 2 cars and private side yard. This is the main home on the property, a sep. smaller home exists at the rear. Central air & heat, updated electrical, newly painted, updated windows and doors. Conveniently situated near shops, Goldline/transportation, and the 210 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Whitefield Road have any available units?
1619 Whitefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Whitefield Road have?
Some of 1619 Whitefield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Whitefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Whitefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Whitefield Road pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Whitefield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1619 Whitefield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Whitefield Road offers parking.
Does 1619 Whitefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Whitefield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Whitefield Road have a pool?
No, 1619 Whitefield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Whitefield Road have accessible units?
No, 1619 Whitefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Whitefield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Whitefield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
