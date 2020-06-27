1591 Wesley Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garage ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible price for Pasadena! This 4bd/3ba, unfurnished home is in absolutely beautiful condition and awaiting its new tenants. The large living, dining and family rooms leave lots of space for entertaining. The 4 bedrooms are nicely-sized. If meal prep is your passion, you'll enjoy the spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. The laundry hookups are inside the home, so no more going into the garage to wash clothes. Large, private front yard perfect for BBQ's, gatherings or enjoying the California weather. This home shares the lot with a completely separate back house, but you'd never know it, as it's very private. What a location! Close proximity to restaurants and shops. Welcome home!