All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1591 Wesley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1591 Wesley Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:42 AM

1591 Wesley Avenue

1591 Wesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1591 Wesley Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Altadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible price for Pasadena! This 4bd/3ba, unfurnished home is in absolutely beautiful condition and awaiting its new tenants. The large living, dining and family rooms leave lots of space for entertaining. The 4 bedrooms are nicely-sized. If meal prep is your passion, you'll enjoy the spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. The laundry hookups are inside the home, so no more going into the garage to wash clothes. Large, private front yard perfect for BBQ's, gatherings or enjoying the California weather. This home shares the lot with a completely separate back house, but you'd never know it, as it's very private. What a location! Close proximity to restaurants and shops. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Wesley Avenue have any available units?
1591 Wesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1591 Wesley Avenue have?
Some of 1591 Wesley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 Wesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Wesley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Wesley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1591 Wesley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1591 Wesley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1591 Wesley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1591 Wesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 Wesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Wesley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1591 Wesley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1591 Wesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1591 Wesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Wesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 Wesley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton