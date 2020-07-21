All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:13 PM

1419 Bresee Avenue

1419 Bresee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Bresee Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Altadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable 3 BR/1 BA back house is nestled on a lovingly cared for property with security gate. The home features open floor plan Living/Dining room, Kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, and gas stove, central heating and air conditioning, and double pane windows and insulation throughout. The shaded, private backyard comes complete with installed pull-up bar, fruit trees, chalkboard, and a nice sized covered gazebo, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a hard day. A built in chicken coop is also available if you dream of fresh eggs daily (no roosters allowed per city ordinance). An electric car supercharger is installed in the two car garage, as well as laundry. No driveway parking. Appliances are provided as a courtesy and shall be maintained by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Bresee Avenue have any available units?
1419 Bresee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Bresee Avenue have?
Some of 1419 Bresee Avenue's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Bresee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Bresee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Bresee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Bresee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1419 Bresee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Bresee Avenue offers parking.
Does 1419 Bresee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Bresee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Bresee Avenue have a pool?
No, 1419 Bresee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Bresee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1419 Bresee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Bresee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Bresee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
