1419 Bresee Avenue

This adorable 3 BR/1 BA back house is nestled on a lovingly cared for property with security gate. The home features open floor plan Living/Dining room, Kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, and gas stove, central heating and air conditioning, and double pane windows and insulation throughout. The shaded, private backyard comes complete with installed pull-up bar, fruit trees, chalkboard, and a nice sized covered gazebo, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a hard day. A built in chicken coop is also available if you dream of fresh eggs daily (no roosters allowed per city ordinance). An electric car supercharger is installed in the two car garage, as well as laundry. No driveway parking. Appliances are provided as a courtesy and shall be maintained by tenant.