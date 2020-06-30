All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1396 N lake Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1396 N lake Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 4:24 PM

1396 N lake Ave

1396 North Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1396 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Historic Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Set back from the street, this unit is conveniently located on North Lake Avenue. This spacious one bedroom apartment offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, plenty of storage and a private front porch. The unit was built in 1922 and still has so much of the original character including built-ins and hardwood floors. Don't worry, the unit comes with an updated kitchen, bathroom and on-site laundry. Once you enter the unit you're going to notice you're surrounded by beautiful mature trees and a cozy feel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 N lake Ave have any available units?
1396 N lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1396 N lake Ave have?
Some of 1396 N lake Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 N lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1396 N lake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 N lake Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1396 N lake Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1396 N lake Ave offer parking?
No, 1396 N lake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1396 N lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1396 N lake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 N lake Ave have a pool?
No, 1396 N lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1396 N lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 1396 N lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 N lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1396 N lake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton