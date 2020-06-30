1396 N lake Ave

Amenities

Set back from the street, this unit is conveniently located on North Lake Avenue. This spacious one bedroom apartment offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, plenty of storage and a private front porch. The unit was built in 1922 and still has so much of the original character including built-ins and hardwood floors. Don't worry, the unit comes with an updated kitchen, bathroom and on-site laundry. Once you enter the unit you're going to notice you're surrounded by beautiful mature trees and a cozy feel!