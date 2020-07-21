1360 Tropical Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous, renovated home in the quiet family-oriented Hastings Ranch area of northeast Pasadena. One minute from the spectacular San Gabriel Mountains, five minutes to hiking trails, golf course, Sierra Madre village, shopping, entertainment and dining.

FEATURES:

+ Pets ok, Central Air, No stairs.

+ 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1800 sq feet.

+ Huge family room with gas fireplace.

+ New vinyl flooring in kitchen & bathrooms.

+ New laminate hardwood flooring elsewhere.

+ Washer and Dryer in kitchen.

+ Gas stove, New refrigerator.

PROPERTY:

+ Includes landscaping service for three yards.

+ Fenced grassy backyard with brick patio.

+ Detached two-car garage.

AREA:

+ No freeway noise!

+ Quiet upscale neighborhood.

+ Peaceful and relaxing environment.

+ Views of mountains and city lights.

+ Two blocks from the San Gabriel mountains.

+ Two blocks from prestigious Alverno High School

+ Three blocks to the award-winning Don Benito Elementary School, and Hamilton Park. Five minutes to grocery stores, gyms, Starbucks, Eaton Canyon, Metro Gold Line, and the adorable Sierra Madre village. Ten minutes to PCC, Cal Tech, Old Town Pasadena, Art Center, Fuller, Santa Anita Mall, Pasadena Paseo Mall. Part of the festive Christmas-themed streets during the holidays!

Each adult occupant must complete a rental application and authorize a $40 fee to check credit usage, criminal background, and eviction history. Pets considered for extra $50/month each, and additional $300 security deposit.

IMPORTANT

