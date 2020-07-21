All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1360 Tropical Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1360 Tropical Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

1360 Tropical Avenue

1360 Tropical Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1360 Tropical Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Hastings Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Get updates by emailing 1360@Reiser.net
..............

Gorgeous, renovated home in the quiet family-oriented Hastings Ranch area of northeast Pasadena. One minute from the spectacular San Gabriel Mountains, five minutes to hiking trails, golf course, Sierra Madre village, shopping, entertainment and dining.
..............

FEATURES:
+ Pets ok, Central Air, No stairs.
+ 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1800 sq feet.
+ Huge family room with gas fireplace.
+ New vinyl flooring in kitchen & bathrooms.
+ New laminate hardwood flooring elsewhere.
+ Washer and Dryer in kitchen.
+ Gas stove, New refrigerator.
..............

PROPERTY:
+ Includes landscaping service for three yards.
+ Fenced grassy backyard with brick patio.
+ Detached two-car garage.
..............

AREA:
+ No freeway noise!
+ Quiet upscale neighborhood.
+ Peaceful and relaxing environment.
+ Views of mountains and city lights.
+ Two blocks from the San Gabriel mountains.
+ Two blocks from prestigious Alverno High School
+ Three blocks to the award-winning Don Benito Elementary School, and Hamilton Park. Five minutes to grocery stores, gyms, Starbucks, Eaton Canyon, Metro Gold Line, and the adorable Sierra Madre village. Ten minutes to PCC, Cal Tech, Old Town Pasadena, Art Center, Fuller, Santa Anita Mall, Pasadena Paseo Mall. Part of the festive Christmas-themed streets during the holidays!
..............

Each adult occupant must complete a rental application and authorize a $40 fee to check credit usage, criminal background, and eviction history. Pets considered for extra $50/month each, and additional $300 security deposit.
.................

IMPORTANT
For faster response, email 1360@Reiser.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Tropical Avenue have any available units?
1360 Tropical Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 Tropical Avenue have?
Some of 1360 Tropical Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Tropical Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Tropical Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Tropical Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Tropical Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Tropical Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Tropical Avenue offers parking.
Does 1360 Tropical Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 Tropical Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Tropical Avenue have a pool?
No, 1360 Tropical Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Tropical Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1360 Tropical Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Tropical Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Tropical Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPasadena 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Apartments
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CALancaster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
Lower Arroyo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton