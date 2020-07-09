All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 135-151 Holliston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
135-151 Holliston Ave
Last updated May 10 2019 at 8:53 AM

135-151 Holliston Ave

135 S Holliston Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
South Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 S Holliston Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apartment Info & More Amenities

The apartments were constructed under FHA specifications which accounts for extra detail such as moldings, ample closets, sturdiness, and quietness. There are four units per building separated by a hall. Each apartment has front and rear doors, a picture window, and a garage with additional storage space. There is a laundry room with two washers, two dryers and clothes lines. The well-maintained grounds feature a beautiful fountain.

The amenities include: hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds, stove/oven, garbage disposal, water and trash service and separate dinette area. The building is equipped with cable and satellite reception. The apartments are professionally managed by experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! Cats only!! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)

Building Amenities

Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Facility
Easy Freeway Access
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Cable/Satellite Ready
Beautiful Landscape

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135-151 Holliston Ave have any available units?
135-151 Holliston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 135-151 Holliston Ave have?
Some of 135-151 Holliston Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135-151 Holliston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
135-151 Holliston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135-151 Holliston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 135-151 Holliston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 135-151 Holliston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 135-151 Holliston Ave offers parking.
Does 135-151 Holliston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135-151 Holliston Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135-151 Holliston Ave have a pool?
No, 135-151 Holliston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 135-151 Holliston Ave have accessible units?
No, 135-151 Holliston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 135-151 Holliston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 135-151 Holliston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton