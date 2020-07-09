135-151 Holliston Ave

Amenities

Apartment Info & More Amenities



The apartments were constructed under FHA specifications which accounts for extra detail such as moldings, ample closets, sturdiness, and quietness. There are four units per building separated by a hall. Each apartment has front and rear doors, a picture window, and a garage with additional storage space. There is a laundry room with two washers, two dryers and clothes lines. The well-maintained grounds feature a beautiful fountain.



The amenities include: hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds, stove/oven, garbage disposal, water and trash service and separate dinette area. The building is equipped with cable and satellite reception. The apartments are professionally managed by experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! Cats only!! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)



