1348 E. Orange Grove Blvd #7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded Pasadena townhouse - Beautifully upgraded townhouse in a small 8 unit complex located in east Pasadena. Many designer features and finishes. Upper level has open concept living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and dining area. Totally remodeled kitchen with island, stove,glass tile backsplash, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Also on this floor are two bedrooms and a bath.

Downstairs has one bedroom and bath with direct access to a two car attached garage with laundry. Good size private patio off sliding glass door in the rear. Central heat and air, bamboo floors, custom lighting, skylights, ceiling fans, upgraded bathrooms and custom window coverings.

Might be the nicest rental unit you have ever seen!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5153894)