133 S Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This conveniently located luxury modern-living condo in "The Burton" was built in 2013 and is just a short walk away from numerous great restaurants, the Paseo Colorado Mall, and Old Town Pasadena. The unit is an entertainers delight: featuring a full kitchen with island, a dining area suitable for 6, and a living area perfect for relaxing with friends. The master bed room has an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. The second bedroom with a second bathroom off the hallway.Additional features include Frigidaire gallery appliances, in-unit washer and drier, and beautiful and custom made black walnut furniture. This condo is the essence of luxury and modern city living in downtown Pasadena.Includes 2 assigned parking spots conveniently located in the secure basement garage.