133 S Los Robles Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:54 AM

133 S Los Robles Avenue

133 North Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

133 North Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This conveniently located luxury modern-living condo in "The Burton" was built in 2013 and is just a short walk away from numerous great restaurants, the Paseo Colorado Mall, and Old Town Pasadena. The unit is an entertainers delight: featuring a full kitchen with island, a dining area suitable for 6, and a living area perfect for relaxing with friends. The master bed room has an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. The second bedroom with a second bathroom off the hallway.Additional features include Frigidaire gallery appliances, in-unit washer and drier, and beautiful and custom made black walnut furniture. This condo is the essence of luxury and modern city living in downtown Pasadena.Includes 2 assigned parking spots conveniently located in the secure basement garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

