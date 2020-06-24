All apartments in Pasadena
1300 North Summit Avenue
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1300 North Summit Avenue

1300 North Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1300 North Summit Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see for yourself this admirable 850-square-foot, single-family home located in Pasadena, California.

This unfurnished home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an uncovered 2-car driveway parking.

Its bright and airy interior features hardwood and tile floors and a fireplace. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage; granite countertop; and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and stove.

For climate control, there are installed A/C and heating; split system controls each room separately to save energy.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.

Cats and small dogs are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The property owner will be responsible for water and landscaping.

The exterior feature includes a yard, deck at the back, porch at the front, garden, patio, and barbecue area --- perfect spots for hanging out with the family or friends. The landlord will take care of the yard.

The home is close to the Sports Center, food shops, restaurant, shops, and public transportation.

Nearby parks: La Pintoresca Park, Howard Park, and Brenner Park.

Nearby Schools:
La Canada High School - 2.28 miles, 10/10
Odyssey Charter School - 2.31 miles, 8/10
Marshall Fundamental School - 1.99 miles, 6/10
Longfellow (Henry W.) Elementary School - 1.05 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
268 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
31 NW Pasadena - Foothill Blvd - SMV Station - 0.1 mile
32 NW Pasadena - New York - SMV Station - 0.1 mile
20cw Clockwise Lake - Fair Oaks - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 1.4 miles
Metro Gold Line (804) - 1.5 miles

(RLNE5056895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 North Summit Avenue have any available units?
1300 North Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 North Summit Avenue have?
Some of 1300 North Summit Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 North Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1300 North Summit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 North Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 North Summit Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1300 North Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1300 North Summit Avenue offers parking.
Does 1300 North Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 North Summit Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 North Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 1300 North Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1300 North Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1300 North Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 North Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 North Summit Avenue has units with dishwashers.
