1300 North Summit Avenue

Come and see for yourself this admirable 850-square-foot, single-family home located in Pasadena, California.



This unfurnished home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an uncovered 2-car driveway parking.



Its bright and airy interior features hardwood and tile floors and a fireplace. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage; granite countertop; and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and stove.



For climate control, there are installed A/C and heating; split system controls each room separately to save energy.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.



Cats and small dogs are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The property owner will be responsible for water and landscaping.



The exterior feature includes a yard, deck at the back, porch at the front, garden, patio, and barbecue area --- perfect spots for hanging out with the family or friends. The landlord will take care of the yard.



The home is close to the Sports Center, food shops, restaurant, shops, and public transportation.



Nearby parks: La Pintoresca Park, Howard Park, and Brenner Park.



Nearby Schools:

La Canada High School - 2.28 miles, 10/10

Odyssey Charter School - 2.31 miles, 8/10

Marshall Fundamental School - 1.99 miles, 6/10

Longfellow (Henry W.) Elementary School - 1.05 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

268 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

31 NW Pasadena - Foothill Blvd - SMV Station - 0.1 mile

32 NW Pasadena - New York - SMV Station - 0.1 mile

20cw Clockwise Lake - Fair Oaks - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 1.4 miles

Metro Gold Line (804) - 1.5 miles



