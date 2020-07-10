All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

1264 WELLINGTON Avenue

1264 Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Wellington Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
This private Mid Century Modern home nestled in the coveted Linda Vista neighborhood of Northwest Pasadena has the feel of a cabin but with all the modern amenities of a luxury home. Greeted by a bright foyer with built in storage and beautiful tongue and groove ceilings. Walk directly into the living room with gas fireplace and dual french doors that take you to a large deck to enjoy a green space. Featuring a chef's kitchen with all Viking appliances, dual beverage coolers in the dining area with an additional private patio space. Endless storage, built-in laundry and additional powder room finish off the main level of home. Second level features a master suite with dual vanities and rain shower system. Follow the hallway to an additional two bedrooms and full bathroom. This property is complete with an oversized one-car garage, two-car carport. Surrounded by parks and sidewalks with easy access to the Rose Bowl and Brookside Golf Course. One year lease, pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue have any available units?
1264 WELLINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1264 WELLINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 WELLINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
