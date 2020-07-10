1264 WELLINGTON Avenue

Amenities

This private Mid Century Modern home nestled in the coveted Linda Vista neighborhood of Northwest Pasadena has the feel of a cabin but with all the modern amenities of a luxury home. Greeted by a bright foyer with built in storage and beautiful tongue and groove ceilings. Walk directly into the living room with gas fireplace and dual french doors that take you to a large deck to enjoy a green space. Featuring a chef's kitchen with all Viking appliances, dual beverage coolers in the dining area with an additional private patio space. Endless storage, built-in laundry and additional powder room finish off the main level of home. Second level features a master suite with dual vanities and rain shower system. Follow the hallway to an additional two bedrooms and full bathroom. This property is complete with an oversized one-car garage, two-car carport. Surrounded by parks and sidewalks with easy access to the Rose Bowl and Brookside Golf Course. One year lease, pets considered.