All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue

1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Sierra Madre Villa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located near Eaton Canyon Golf Course, this luxurious 4 bd 4 ba home is located on almost 20,000 sf lot. True class & style, this home welcomes w/gorgeous plantain shutters & new double pane windows, re-done hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown moulding, & new door casings and baseboards throughout. Formal dining area is embraced by a decorative chair rail moulding & stunning bay window, brand new bar area w/sink & wine refrigerator. Relax in the spacious family/living room enjoying the redone fireplace w/stone tile mantel & travertine floors. The remodeled Chef's kitchen features stainless steel Pro Series Viking appliances, granite countertops, and wood cabinets, along with an island and breakfast bar, or enjoy a meal in the elegant eating area. The space saving corner office has a built-in desk & cabinets. Retire to the spacious master bedroom w/his & her closets, & enjoy the master bath w/granite counters & dual vanity. All bedrooms are sizeable w/plenty of closet space. The studio-type 4th bedroom is separate, and been fully remodeled. The character & detail has been remarkably done. The front yard greets w/tranquility as the home rests far from the street embraced w/large trees & exquisite landscaping while being accentuated w/its own vineyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue have any available units?
1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue have?
Some of 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue offers parking.
Does 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton