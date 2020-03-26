1253 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue

Amenities
Located near Eaton Canyon Golf Course, this luxurious 4 bd 4 ba home is located on almost 20,000 sf lot. True class & style, this home welcomes w/gorgeous plantain shutters & new double pane windows, re-done hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown moulding, & new door casings and baseboards throughout. Formal dining area is embraced by a decorative chair rail moulding & stunning bay window, brand new bar area w/sink & wine refrigerator. Relax in the spacious family/living room enjoying the redone fireplace w/stone tile mantel & travertine floors. The remodeled Chef's kitchen features stainless steel Pro Series Viking appliances, granite countertops, and wood cabinets, along with an island and breakfast bar, or enjoy a meal in the elegant eating area. The space saving corner office has a built-in desk & cabinets. Retire to the spacious master bedroom w/his & her closets, & enjoy the master bath w/granite counters & dual vanity. All bedrooms are sizeable w/plenty of closet space. The studio-type 4th bedroom is separate, and been fully remodeled. The character & detail has been remarkably done. The front yard greets w/tranquility as the home rests far from the street embraced w/large trees & exquisite landscaping while being accentuated w/its own vineyard.