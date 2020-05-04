All apartments in Pasadena
125 N Allen Avenue
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

125 N Allen Avenue

125 N Allen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

125 N Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
lobby
sauna
Imagine yourself in a quiet condo, with no shared walls and skylights? This spacious home has a large master suite with his & hers closets. The second bedroom and bath are also nicely sized. The kitchen has granite counters and is open to the dining and living room. The living room has a fireplace and large sliding glass doors that open to the deep patio. The unit has newly installed laminate flooring. There are no shared walls and since it is on the top floor it has three skylights to make this condo light and bright. Extra large closets for storage & a storage space in the garage as well. The laundry room is next to the unit for easy access and the trash chute & elevator are also close. The community has a lovely swimming pool to help you cool down on these hot summer days; There is also a sauna and exercise room. The Lobby is secured and offers seating. Parking is also secured/gated. This unit has two spaces with access to the building through the Lobby. Quiet community. Come by and discover if this roomy condo is the right one for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N Allen Avenue have any available units?
125 N Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 N Allen Avenue have?
Some of 125 N Allen Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
125 N Allen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 125 N Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 125 N Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 125 N Allen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 125 N Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N Allen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N Allen Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 125 N Allen Avenue has a pool.
Does 125 N Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 125 N Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
