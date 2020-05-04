125 N Allen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage lobby sauna

Imagine yourself in a quiet condo, with no shared walls and skylights? This spacious home has a large master suite with his & hers closets. The second bedroom and bath are also nicely sized. The kitchen has granite counters and is open to the dining and living room. The living room has a fireplace and large sliding glass doors that open to the deep patio. The unit has newly installed laminate flooring. There are no shared walls and since it is on the top floor it has three skylights to make this condo light and bright. Extra large closets for storage & a storage space in the garage as well. The laundry room is next to the unit for easy access and the trash chute & elevator are also close. The community has a lovely swimming pool to help you cool down on these hot summer days; There is also a sauna and exercise room. The Lobby is secured and offers seating. Parking is also secured/gated. This unit has two spaces with access to the building through the Lobby. Quiet community. Come by and discover if this roomy condo is the right one for you.