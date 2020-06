Amenities

This is two-story building with automatic security gate on the driveway.

Unit # D is a studio at upstairs. Newly fresh painted and newly remodeled interior, newer wood floor, newer counter top, private storage space and 1 assigned parking space. Coin free laundry for all tenants. It is located at North of Colorado, very quiet street and convenient location, near Pasadena City College, public transportation, restaurants, and shops, easy access to 210 FWY. Ready to move in.