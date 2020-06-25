1211 Avoca Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautifully restored and comfortably furnished Colonial Revival home. Four upstairs bedrooms and one down provide abundant options for a larger family or visiting guests. Two exquisite upstairs bathrooms with champagne bubble bathtubs reveal a home designed for retreat. An additional half bathroom is located on the main floor. Enjoy candlelit dinners in the formal dining room or informal gatherings at the custom-dining island in the oversized kitchen. For the gourmet cook find a Subzero refrigerator, an Asko Dishwasher and an O'Keefe and Merritt gas stove. A sun-drenched grassy backyard with an expansive brick patio is the perfect setting for children's play, entertaining and al fresco dining all summer long. A short drive to nearby freeways yet tucked away on a tree-lined street where neighbors have resided over fifty years. Walking distance to the South Pasadena Farmer's Market and Mission Street shops and restaurants as well as to horseback riding, golfing and tennis in the enchanting Arroyo Seco. A five-minute drive, the famed Langham Hotel offers excellent dining options as well as spa and pool memberships. Close proximity to South Lake Avenue, Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado, Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, and theNorton Simon Museum.