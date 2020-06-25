All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

1211 Avoca Avenue

1211 Avoca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Avoca Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully restored and comfortably furnished Colonial Revival home. Four upstairs bedrooms and one down provide abundant options for a larger family or visiting guests. Two exquisite upstairs bathrooms with champagne bubble bathtubs reveal a home designed for retreat. An additional half bathroom is located on the main floor. Enjoy candlelit dinners in the formal dining room or informal gatherings at the custom-dining island in the oversized kitchen. For the gourmet cook find a Subzero refrigerator, an Asko Dishwasher and an O'Keefe and Merritt gas stove. A sun-drenched grassy backyard with an expansive brick patio is the perfect setting for children's play, entertaining and al fresco dining all summer long. A short drive to nearby freeways yet tucked away on a tree-lined street where neighbors have resided over fifty years. Walking distance to the South Pasadena Farmer's Market and Mission Street shops and restaurants as well as to horseback riding, golfing and tennis in the enchanting Arroyo Seco. A five-minute drive, the famed Langham Hotel offers excellent dining options as well as spa and pool memberships. Close proximity to South Lake Avenue, Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado, Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, and theNorton Simon Museum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Avoca Avenue have any available units?
1211 Avoca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Avoca Avenue have?
Some of 1211 Avoca Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Avoca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Avoca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Avoca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1211 Avoca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1211 Avoca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Avoca Avenue offers parking.
Does 1211 Avoca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 Avoca Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Avoca Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1211 Avoca Avenue has a pool.
Does 1211 Avoca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1211 Avoca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Avoca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Avoca Avenue has units with dishwashers.
