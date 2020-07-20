All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

1122 Tierra Alta Drive

1122 Tierra Alta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Tierra Alta Drive, Pasadena, CA 91104
Brigden Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely and charming traditional Cottage in N E Pasadena. A very spacious and updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets, tiled counter tops, newer stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Adjacent is a formal dining room with a french door leading to the smaller fully fenced rear yard and a private patio, from were there is an access door to a California basement and the single car garage. The living room with a traditional fire place and built in book cases. A newly updated bath room with tiled floors. There is hardwood floors in the dining room and living room. The two bedrooms have wall to wall carpet.Laundry is located in the garage, no room to park. Parking in the drive way.Central air and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Tierra Alta Drive have any available units?
1122 Tierra Alta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Tierra Alta Drive have?
Some of 1122 Tierra Alta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Tierra Alta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Tierra Alta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Tierra Alta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Tierra Alta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1122 Tierra Alta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Tierra Alta Drive offers parking.
Does 1122 Tierra Alta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Tierra Alta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Tierra Alta Drive have a pool?
No, 1122 Tierra Alta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Tierra Alta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1122 Tierra Alta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Tierra Alta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Tierra Alta Drive has units with dishwashers.
