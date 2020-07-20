1122 Tierra Alta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely and charming traditional Cottage in N E Pasadena. A very spacious and updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets, tiled counter tops, newer stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Adjacent is a formal dining room with a french door leading to the smaller fully fenced rear yard and a private patio, from were there is an access door to a California basement and the single car garage. The living room with a traditional fire place and built in book cases. A newly updated bath room with tiled floors. There is hardwood floors in the dining room and living room. The two bedrooms have wall to wall carpet.Laundry is located in the garage, no room to park. Parking in the drive way.Central air and heat.