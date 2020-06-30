112 S Roosevelt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very nice Craftsman-style townhouse unit at the rear of the property of a small four-unit complex. Built in 2004. Very private and serene location close to PCC and Cal Tech. Downstairs is a large living room and dining area with built-in maple hutch and faux-wood flooring. The kitchen is open to the dining room and has ample cabinetry, Corian countertops, breakfast bar, and includes all appliances. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Upstairs is carpeted and there are three bedrooms, including a master suite with its own bathroom. Two-car detached garage. Front yard with fountain is shared with all tenants. Newer interior paint throughout. Very clean! Street parking is plentiful. Central air and heat. No pets, please. Available immediately!