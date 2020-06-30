All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

112 S Roosevelt Avenue

112 South Roosevelt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 South Roosevelt Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very nice Craftsman-style townhouse unit at the rear of the property of a small four-unit complex. Built in 2004. Very private and serene location close to PCC and Cal Tech. Downstairs is a large living room and dining area with built-in maple hutch and faux-wood flooring. The kitchen is open to the dining room and has ample cabinetry, Corian countertops, breakfast bar, and includes all appliances. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Upstairs is carpeted and there are three bedrooms, including a master suite with its own bathroom. Two-car detached garage. Front yard with fountain is shared with all tenants. Newer interior paint throughout. Very clean! Street parking is plentiful. Central air and heat. No pets, please. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
112 S Roosevelt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 S Roosevelt Avenue have?
Some of 112 S Roosevelt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 S Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 S Roosevelt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S Roosevelt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 112 S Roosevelt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 112 S Roosevelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 S Roosevelt Avenue offers parking.
Does 112 S Roosevelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 S Roosevelt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S Roosevelt Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 S Roosevelt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 S Roosevelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 S Roosevelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S Roosevelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 S Roosevelt Avenue has units with dishwashers.

