1097 Rosewalk Way

Welcome Home! This special townhouse resides within Rosewalk Villas, a gated community just blocks away from beautiful Brookside Park and the Rose Bowl! Your private, attached garage gives you direct access to the unit at ground level, where you enter the light, bright living/family room with high ceilings, wood floors, a gas fireplace, and your kitchen with a breakfast counter. The downstairs half bath is tucked in, two steps up a staircase, that continues up to two master suite bedrooms. Both, recently upgraded with LED recess lighting, have very large bathrooms, and oversized walk-in closets! The washer and dryer (included) are conveniently located upstairs, in a laundry nook right by the bedrooms. The townhouse is freshly painted with newly installed windows as well. Step out the front door, to a large elevated patio space above the street, recently upgraded with both a new garden and Rainbird irrigation system. If you love an outdoor space, enjoy your white Birds of Paradise, Bougainvillea flowers, fragrant Jasmine and Gardenias, Lavender, Sago Palms, even a miniature Washington Orange tree! Just steps away, you can relax next to the sparkling pool and spa, basketball courts, and a children's playground. Don't miss out on this charming property!