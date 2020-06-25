All apartments in Pasadena
1097 Rosewalk Way
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

1097 Rosewalk Way

1097 Rosewalk Way · No Longer Available
Location

1097 Rosewalk Way, Pasadena, CA 91103
Banbury Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome Home! This special townhouse resides within Rosewalk Villas, a gated community just blocks away from beautiful Brookside Park and the Rose Bowl! Your private, attached garage gives you direct access to the unit at ground level, where you enter the light, bright living/family room with high ceilings, wood floors, a gas fireplace, and your kitchen with a breakfast counter. The downstairs half bath is tucked in, two steps up a staircase, that continues up to two master suite bedrooms. Both, recently upgraded with LED recess lighting, have very large bathrooms, and oversized walk-in closets! The washer and dryer (included) are conveniently located upstairs, in a laundry nook right by the bedrooms. The townhouse is freshly painted with newly installed windows as well. Step out the front door, to a large elevated patio space above the street, recently upgraded with both a new garden and Rainbird irrigation system. If you love an outdoor space, enjoy your white Birds of Paradise, Bougainvillea flowers, fragrant Jasmine and Gardenias, Lavender, Sago Palms, even a miniature Washington Orange tree! Just steps away, you can relax next to the sparkling pool and spa, basketball courts, and a children's playground. Don't miss out on this charming property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1097 Rosewalk Way have any available units?
1097 Rosewalk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1097 Rosewalk Way have?
Some of 1097 Rosewalk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1097 Rosewalk Way currently offering any rent specials?
1097 Rosewalk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1097 Rosewalk Way pet-friendly?
No, 1097 Rosewalk Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1097 Rosewalk Way offer parking?
Yes, 1097 Rosewalk Way offers parking.
Does 1097 Rosewalk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1097 Rosewalk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1097 Rosewalk Way have a pool?
Yes, 1097 Rosewalk Way has a pool.
Does 1097 Rosewalk Way have accessible units?
No, 1097 Rosewalk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1097 Rosewalk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1097 Rosewalk Way has units with dishwashers.
