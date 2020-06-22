All apartments in Pasadena
1066 San Pasqual Street

1066 San Pasqual Street · No Longer Available
Location

1066 San Pasqual Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carport
parking
This peaceful unit is among the treetops and in very close proximity to Caltech, South Lake shopping district, restaurants, Polytechnic School, Pasadena City College and so much more! The space has been freshly painted with new custom window coverings installed, original parquet wood flooring and new carpet as well. The charming kitchen leads to formal dining room space with it's own balcony! Large Master bedroom shares a spacious balcony with living room. A perfect place to enjoy a morningtea or coffee! Both bathrooms include a tub and there is carport parking with storage area!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1066 San Pasqual Street have any available units?
1066 San Pasqual Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1066 San Pasqual Street have?
Some of 1066 San Pasqual Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 San Pasqual Street currently offering any rent specials?
1066 San Pasqual Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 San Pasqual Street pet-friendly?
No, 1066 San Pasqual Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1066 San Pasqual Street offer parking?
Yes, 1066 San Pasqual Street does offer parking.
Does 1066 San Pasqual Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 San Pasqual Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 San Pasqual Street have a pool?
No, 1066 San Pasqual Street does not have a pool.
Does 1066 San Pasqual Street have accessible units?
No, 1066 San Pasqual Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 San Pasqual Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1066 San Pasqual Street has units with dishwashers.
