1066 San Pasqual Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

This peaceful unit is among the treetops and in very close proximity to Caltech, South Lake shopping district, restaurants, Polytechnic School, Pasadena City College and so much more! The space has been freshly painted with new custom window coverings installed, original parquet wood flooring and new carpet as well. The charming kitchen leads to formal dining room space with it's own balcony! Large Master bedroom shares a spacious balcony with living room. A perfect place to enjoy a morningtea or coffee! Both bathrooms include a tub and there is carport parking with storage area!