1046 Locust Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

1046 Locust Street

1046 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Locust Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and completely updated bungalow in desirable SE Pasadena. Main front unit of duplex. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful laminate floors throughout with lovely decorative Batchelder fireplace. Brand new cooling units throughout. Bright bonus room that can be used as office, den, guest room, etc. Washer and dryer right outside kitchen. 1 car detached garage and very long driveway for additional parking included. Conveniently located near Caltech, PCC, Lake Ave Business and Shopping districts, Metro, and 210 or 134 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Locust Street have any available units?
1046 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 Locust Street have?
Some of 1046 Locust Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1046 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 1046 Locust Street offers parking.
Does 1046 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1046 Locust Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 1046 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 1046 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
