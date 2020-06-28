1046 Locust Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and completely updated bungalow in desirable SE Pasadena. Main front unit of duplex. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful laminate floors throughout with lovely decorative Batchelder fireplace. Brand new cooling units throughout. Bright bonus room that can be used as office, den, guest room, etc. Washer and dryer right outside kitchen. 1 car detached garage and very long driveway for additional parking included. Conveniently located near Caltech, PCC, Lake Ave Business and Shopping districts, Metro, and 210 or 134 freeways.