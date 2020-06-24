1000 Spruce Lane

Amenities

A Lovely two-story traditional Home located on a corner Cul-de-sac. Perfect for a large family. It boasts a large front yard, oversize 2 car garage. Bright open floor plan, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths. Upstairs on 2nd floor one Master bedroom en-suit with balcony, high vaulted ceilings, luxurious bathroom and nice size walk-in closet. The 2nd Master en-suite downstairs with walk-in closet, private sliding door that leads out to the backyard. Three more bedrooms on the first floor. There is a second large upstairs bedroom with vaulted ceilings. A grand open kitchen with lots of cabinets, a large center island, pantry room. The dining area is ideal for entertaining and cooking big meals. Sliding doors from the dining area open to the private backyard, and under the pergola patio a perfect entertainment space for gathering and relaxing with your family. Enclosed yard with beautiful landscaping, evergreen hedge shrubs for great privacy. Features split zone central A/C & heating system, Security camera system, Laundry area, sprinkler system. Hurry as this one will sell fast! This home has great potential and with a little TLC would be a great home. Located in a quiet 1970’s neighborhood, close to Jackie Robinson Park, Rose Bowl, Kidspace Museum, Brookside Golf Course & Country Club, Rose Bowl Aquatic Center, & just minutes away from Old Town Pasadena, JPL, Caltech, Hiking areas, Downtown LA Recreation Center, easy access to 210fwy.