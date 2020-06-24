All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:47 AM

1000 Spruce Lane

1000 Spruce Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Spruce Lane, Pasadena, CA 91103
Banbury Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Lovely two-story traditional Home located on a corner Cul-de-sac. Perfect for a large family. It boasts a large front yard, oversize 2 car garage. Bright open floor plan, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths. Upstairs on 2nd floor one Master bedroom en-suit with balcony, high vaulted ceilings, luxurious bathroom and nice size walk-in closet. The 2nd Master en-suite downstairs with walk-in closet, private sliding door that leads out to the backyard. Three more bedrooms on the first floor. There is a second large upstairs bedroom with vaulted ceilings. A grand open kitchen with lots of cabinets, a large center island, pantry room. The dining area is ideal for entertaining and cooking big meals. Sliding doors from the dining area open to the private backyard, and under the pergola patio a perfect entertainment space for gathering and relaxing with your family. Enclosed yard with beautiful landscaping, evergreen hedge shrubs for great privacy. Features split zone central A/C & heating system, Security camera system, Laundry area, sprinkler system. Hurry as this one will sell fast! This home has great potential and with a little TLC would be a great home. Located in a quiet 1970’s neighborhood, close to Jackie Robinson Park, Rose Bowl, Kidspace Museum, Brookside Golf Course & Country Club, Rose Bowl Aquatic Center, & just minutes away from Old Town Pasadena, JPL, Caltech, Hiking areas, Downtown LA Recreation Center, easy access to 210fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Spruce Lane have any available units?
1000 Spruce Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Spruce Lane have?
Some of 1000 Spruce Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Spruce Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Spruce Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Spruce Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Spruce Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1000 Spruce Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Spruce Lane offers parking.
Does 1000 Spruce Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Spruce Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Spruce Lane have a pool?
No, 1000 Spruce Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Spruce Lane have accessible units?
No, 1000 Spruce Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Spruce Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Spruce Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
