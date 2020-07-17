505 Farrell Dr. B-9

Amenities
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo - Property Id: 302634
Pristine lower level fully furnished, completely renovated condo with custom flooring, plantation shutters throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances surrounded by new kitchen cabinets. Expanded master bath walk-in shower. The property includes pools throughout teh property and is adjacent to Mequite Country Club and close proximity to Downtown Palm Springs and the airport.
No Pets Allowed
