All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 505 Farrell Dr. B-9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
505 Farrell Dr. B-9
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

505 Farrell Dr. B-9

505 S Farrell Dr · (818) 817-1487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

505 S Farrell Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B-9 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo - Property Id: 302634

Pristine lower level fully furnished, completely renovated condo with custom flooring, plantation shutters throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances surrounded by new kitchen cabinets. Expanded master bath walk-in shower. The property includes pools throughout teh property and is adjacent to Mequite Country Club and close proximity to Downtown Palm Springs and the airport.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/505-farrell-dr.-palm-springs-ca-unit-b-9/302634
Property Id 302634

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 have any available units?
505 Farrell Dr. B-9 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 have?
Some of 505 Farrell Dr. B-9's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 currently offering any rent specials?
505 Farrell Dr. B-9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 pet-friendly?
No, 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 offer parking?
No, 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 does not offer parking.
Does 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 have a pool?
Yes, 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 has a pool.
Does 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 have accessible units?
No, 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Farrell Dr. B-9 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 505 Farrell Dr. B-9?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs Apartments with BalconiesPalm Springs Apartments with Parking
Palm Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
San Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
La Quinta, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CABeaumont, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Palm Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity