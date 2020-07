Amenities

Freshly renovated casita situated in the heart of Central Palm Springs available now for long term lease!!! New paint, new carpet, renovated kitchen (appliances included), updated furniture, this fully functional, detached casita offers complete privacy on a beautiful movie colony estate. Landlord to verify all applications; all applications must be turned in with a full credit report (must include eviction status).Sorry No pets!! No smoking.