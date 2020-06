Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking sauna tennis court

Bright and spacious dual master condo in the south end with stunning views of the San Jacinto mountains! Relax in your living room overlooking your on-site tennis and pickle ball courts or lounge in a pool just steps away. This top floor unit offers privacy no one above you. The community offers a gym with a sauna, a library room, and a commmunity center that is free to reserve for groups under 25. Enjoy covered parking for one car and plenty of extra guest parking at no charge. FaceTime Tours available.